LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A major crash killed two people north of Fayetteville in Cumberland County on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The two-vehicle wreck was reported just after 4:15 p.m. on McBryde Road just off E. Reeves Bridge Road, according to authorities.

Images from the scene showed an SUV that appeared to have been hit on the driver’s side by a tan Ford pickup truck. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said two people were dead and one person was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Part of E. Reeves Bridge Road is closed near the intersection with McBride Road. Both lanes of McBride Road appeared to be closed.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

At least two North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene along with several rescue vehicles.

The location is two miles southwest of Linden and about two miles northwest of Wade.