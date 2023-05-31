Police on the scene of a shooting on Rembrandt Drive in Fayetteville. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Fayetteville, according to police.

At 5:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting on Rembrandt Drive in Fayetteville. After arriving, officers said they found two people deceased. Police also said two people are injured, but did not specify their injuries.

A CBS 17 crew saw multiple police cars on Rembrandt Drive and police tape blocking off a residence.

