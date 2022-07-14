FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that two people are dead following a shooting Thursday morning.

Just past 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a well-being check at the 1500 block of Berkshire Road.

Officers located two adults inside a residence with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

The identities of the two individuals are unknown. Police say there is no threat to the public.

It is believed that the occupants of the home were the only people inside during the shooting.

Members of the Homicide Unit are conducting the investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.