2 departments called to put out house fire in Fayetteville Sunday afternoon

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Sunday afternoon and requested the assistance of Stoney Point Fire Department to help put out the blaze.

After Fayetteville firefighters arrived on scene, they reported a double-wide, single-family home fully involved in an active fire. Due to the heavy flames, a second department, Stoney Point, was called for assistance.

It took both crews approximately 42 minutes to put out the blaze, Fayetteville Fire Marshall P.J. McLamb said.

Despite the large fire, only one person was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

Additionally, Lumbee River was requested to disconnect the power to the residence to limit any potential spreading of the fire.

McLamb said units are now investigating the scene for the cause of the fire.

