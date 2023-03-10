FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies were injured during a domestic disturbance call early Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 2:52 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Scarlett Place in Fayetteville where they made contact with 37-year-old Jonathan Harrison Daniels, of Fayetteville, who had an order for arrest.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies attempted to arrest Daniels, he resisted, became combative, and began fighting with the deputies on the scene.

Additional deputies arrived, and Daniels was taken into custody and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Two deputies received treatment at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were later released, the sheriff’s office said.

Daniels was charged with two counts of assault on government official, two counts of assault inflicting physical injury on law enforcement, and assault by strangulation.

The outstanding order for arrest was also served on him for driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control.

Daniels was given a $375,000 secured bond. His first appearance is set for 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the detention center.