2 detectives, 1 female suspect injured in Spring Lake officer-involved shooting, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – An officer-involved shooting Monday morning left two Spring Lake Police Department detectives and a female suspect injured, according to a police press release.
Detectives and officers were attempting to serve warrants around 12:45 a.m. in the 600-block of Poe Avenue, police said.
The officers were attempting to arrest Malik Omar McDonald, 24, and Sabera McNeil, 22, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and conspire to commit first -degree murder stemming from an April 23 incident in Spring Lake.
When the officers knocked on the door, McDonald answered and was immediately arrested.
Once the first suspect was arrested, McNeil opened fire on the police, officials said.
Police returned fire and two detectives were shot during the shootout, according to authorities.
Both detectives were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where one was treated and released with a non-life threatening injury and the other was taken into surgery.
That officer is in stable condition.
McNeil was also transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and then life-flighted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill for a head trauma injury, police said.
Her condition has not been released.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.
