FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were displaced and one had to be rescued after their home caught on fire in Fayetteville early Saturday morning, officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department told CBS 17.

At about 5:13 a.m., fire officials said crews were called to a home on the 800 block of Ethelored Street in reference to a fire.

They said firefighters had to rescue a woman who was unable to escape herself because she recently had surgery.

She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said she and another woman were displaced in the fire, and the Red Cross is assisting.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was discarded smoking material.