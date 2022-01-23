2 displaced in Fayetteville house fire Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Fayetteville residents have been displaced after a fire consumed their single-story home Saturday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the 1800 block of Barriedale Drive. Upon arrival, they saw fire and smoke coming from the home.

Crews were able to get both occupants out of the residential home in time and there were no injuries to report.

However, the extent of house damages are not known at this time. The department also did not say how long it took to extinguish the flames.