FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Fire Department says two people have been displaced from their home after a fire Sunday morning.

At 6:26 a.m., fire officials say crews were called to a home on the 7000 block of Beverly Drive.

Firefighters say fire was showing from the home when they got to the scene.

According to reports, no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Fire officials say two people were displaced.

They tell CBS 17 the fire department plans to contact the Red Cross for assistance once the residents come back.