Woman, man die after head-on crash in Fayetteville

The scene of the deadly head-on crash in Fayetteville Saturday. Photo from Fayetteville police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people died after a head-on crash in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon, police say.

The wreck was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gillespie Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“One driver was pronounced deceased on scene, while the other driver was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash,” the news release said.

The driver who died at the scene was a man, police said.

Gillespie Street from Grady Street to Reeves Street was closed as of 3 p.m. and is expected to be closed until 4 p.m., police said.

Officers were at the scene investigating.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872.

