2 face upgraded charges, including murder, after man found dead in Fayetteville road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced Monday that charges were upgraded for the suspects accused of killing a man who was found dead in the middle of a road in November.

Courtney McClanahan, 29, and Joseph Minacapelli, 30, are now charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

Both also face charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, felony alter or destroy criminal evidence, and felony concealment or failure to report a death.

Minacapelli had also been charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

At 11:13 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2020, officers responded to a report of shots fired along Morgonton Road near S. Ingleside Drive. They arrived to find a man dead in the road.

The victim was later identified as 50-year-old Michael Payne, of Raeford. His car was stolen during the incident, but was later recovered.

