FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two businesses in Fayetteville were destroyed in a massive fire on Wednesday morning, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

The call for a fire at AAA Military Barber Shop and Gyro Kings, located at 702 N. Reilly Road, came in at 1:05 a.m., according to a report from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

AAA Military Barber Shop and Gyro Kings, located at 702 N. Reilly Road, were both destroyed in a fire just after 1 a.m. Wednesday (Photo: Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Units from both Fayetteville and the Fort Bragg Fire Department responded to the fire call and arrived on the scene to find a commercial building with flames shooting out of the roof, the report said.

Units at the scene began “a defensive fire attack…due to the amount of fire on arrival,” the report said. It took fire crews 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

According to the report, the building suffered around $95,000 worth of damage.

Responding units remained on the scene hours after the fire in order to conduct overhaul operations. The investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted by the Fayetteville Fire Department Fire Investigation Team.

No one was injured in the fire or during the response.