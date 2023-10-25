FAYETTEVLLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Roundabouts are coming to a pair of Rosehill Road intersections in Fayetteville.

The circular designs will be constructed at the Tamarack and Landau drives T-intersections, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The construction will require the temporary closure of these two intersections next summer when school is out.

NCDOT awarded a $2.7 million contract this week to JYMCO Construction Co. Inc. of Smithfield.

A timeline for construction will be established later. The project was based on a review by NCDOT of crash patterns and traffic data.

The contractor will build what the department refers to as mini-roundabouts, which are smaller than the typical roundabout and fit within the existing right of way, according to the NCDOT. These smaller designs have been shown to reduce injury and deadly crashes by 59%, according to a 2021 study by UNC-Charlotte conducted for NCDOT.