HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two firefighters who were injured in a fire engine crash on Interstate 95 Friday are now out of the hospital.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. along I-95 in Cumberland County about two miles north of exit 41, which is for N.C. 59 and Hope Mills.

Earlier in the day, Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department in Warren County donated engine 122 to Horse Creek Volunteer Fire Department from Lumber City, Georgia.

Photo courtesy: Waymon Hudson

The firefighters from Georgia were driving the engine back to their home when the truck crashed, flipping on its side on I-40.

Cotton Volunteer Fire Department Station 4 in Hope Mills responded to the scene with the extrication of the victims led by Deputy Chief Hank Harris.

“Lord, bring healing to them both, protect their families who are traveling to be with them. Thank You Lord for all the emergency service personnel who assisted in their time of need!!” Churchill Five Forks VFD said on Facebook.

Two firefighters injured in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They were released from the hospital around 12:05 a.m. Saturday, according to Churchill Five Forks VFD, which is located just north of Macon, North Carolina.

Initial reports indicate a tire blew out on the fire engine, leading to the crash.