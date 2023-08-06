WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said they are investigating after finding two people dead with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

At about 9:32 p.m., deputies said they responded to an overdose call at the 5600 block of Sambo Jackson Road in Wade.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

When they arrived, they said they found two adults who had been shot and killed.

Their identities are being withheld pending next of kin notification, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies plan to release more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.