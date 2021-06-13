2 from Fayetteville killed in shooting in Myrtle Beach; 3 charged with murder

Cumberland County News

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Three people are being charged with murder following a shooting on Thursday on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach that left two people dead.

Myrtle Beach Police identified the suspects on Sunday as Brady Gilcrease, 20, of Pickens; Brandon Hembree, 21, of Easley; and Daniel Hembree, 20, also of Easley.

All three were scheduled to appear at bond hearings Sunday afternoon.

Police said it appears that gunshots erupted about 8:15 p.m. Thursday after a fight over the sale of drugs happened between several people.

Ja’Leel Stephens, 19, and Kanon Cook Melvin, 21, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died from their gunshot wounds.

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are possible, police said.

