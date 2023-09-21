FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were hospitalized after a fire in Fayetteville early Thursday morning, according to officials.

On Thursday at 2:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of Gibson Street near North Street. The first arriving unit saw fire showing from the residence.

Officials said the blaze was quickly brought under control, and all residents were out of the home before first responders arrived.

One resident was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Officials said a firefighter was also transported with minor injuries.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced resident and the damage is estimated at $10,000. The fire is under investigation.