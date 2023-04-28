FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger of a motorcycle that was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon in Fayetteville has died, the city’s police department confirmed.

The wreck took place just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of McArthur Road and Francam Drive.

The wreck, according to a preliminary investigation, took place as a white SUV was making a left turn onto Francam Drive and struck the motorcycle in the process.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where they both are in critical condition, according to police.

Fayetteville police said the passenger on the motorcycle, 64-year-old Evelyn Coward, has died at the hospital. The driver remains in critical condition.

The intersection has reopened as of 3:45 p.m., police said.

The crash remains under active investigation and anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at 910-987-4510.