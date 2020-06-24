2 indicted in burning of Fayetteville’s Market House

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A federal grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the burning of Fayetteville’s Market House on May 30.

Charles Anthony Pittman, 32, and Andrew Salvarani Garcia-Smith, 32, both took part in setting fire to the Market House, a National Historic Landmark, during what was a peaceful protest, the indictment says.

Charles Anthony Pittman on May 30. (USDOJ)

Pittman was seen carrying a red gasoline container while he was on the second floor of the building. Federal officials said Pittman poured gasoline onto the second floor and lit it on fire.

Prior to May 30, Pittman posted videos to social media where he talked about his plans to burn the Market House down.

Garcia-Smith was captured on camera throwing a “bottle of burning-liquid” into the Market House, federal officials said.

That liquid splashed back on him – setting his hair and clothes on fire.

He later went to the hospital for treatment of his burns.

Pittman was arrested June 5 and Garcia-Smith a week later when he was released from the hospital.

The indictment, which was returned Wednesday, charges Pittman and Garcia-Smith each with the malicious burning of a building owned or possessed by an entity receiving Federal assistance.

If convicted, both Pittman and Garcia-Smith face mandatory minimum sentences of 7 years in prison.