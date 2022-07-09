FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says three people, including one of their troopers, were involved in a crash Friday night in Fayetteville.

At 10:53 p.m., the trooper was traveling on US 301 southbound near Airport Road when an SUV struck the vehicle, according to the NCSHP.

The report says the SUV was making a right turn from Airport Road onto US 301 and traveled northbound in the southbound lane.

According to the NCSHP, the trooper attempted to move and avoid the SUV, but was struck on the right front quarter of his patrol vehicle.

The SUV came to rest in the southbound lane facing east, and the patrol vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane also facing east.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. The front passenger was also taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with severe, but non life-threatening injuries.

The patrol member was not injured in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.