2 injured with 1 taken to hospital in Fayetteville house fire on Christmas Day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured — with one going to a hospital — in a house fire in Fayetteville on Christmas Day, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 2:50 p.m. at 3520 Nutmeg Place, which is in a neighborhood off Rosehill Road near Rose Lake, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the home, smoke was coming from the front of the house, the news release said.

When crews went inside, they found a fire burning in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished, but two people from the home were injured in the incident, officials said.

One person was treated on the scene by Cumberland County EMS.

But, the other injured person was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what fire officials said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“Also a total of four occupants will likely be displaced until repairs to the home can be completed,” the news release said.

Officials did not say how the fire started.