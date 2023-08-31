FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles are hurt after a shooting early Thursday morning in Fayetteville, according to police.

On Thursday at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Plum Street to a report of a shooting that just occurred. After arriving, police said they found two juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries.

They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No other information was available.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.