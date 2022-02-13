2 kids, 2 adults and dog displaced after fire heavily damages Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two children, a dog and two adults were displaced from their home after a fire broke out Sunday night in Fayetteville.

The fire was reported just after 6:40 p.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Pantego Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

“The first arriving crew found a single-story home with heavy fire visible from the exterior and attic,” the news release said.

The occupants of the home were already outside when fire crews arrived.

Fire crews eventually got the blaze under control. The fire caused about $50,000 worth of damage to the house.

Crews are trying to determine what caused the fire.

