2 killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville

Cumberland County News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville on Friday evening, police said.

The crash happened near Country Club Road and Lakecrest Drive around 8:39 p.m., police said.

No other details were immediately available.

