2 men arrested for weekend murder at ‘large gathering’ in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were arrested for a weekend murder in Fayetteville, police said Thursday.

Antonio Lamel Murchison, 26, was arrested in Bladen County. Eric Christopher Bennett, 33, was arrested in Warsaw. Both were charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center on no bond, a news release said.

Eric Bennett.

Antonio Murchison.

Donovan Butler, 25, of Fayetteville, was shot during a “large gathering” early Sunday morning along the 1900 block of Pavilion Drive. He died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center from his injuries, police said.

Fayetteville police worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, and Warsaw police.

