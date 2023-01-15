FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant after getting into a fight with other customers early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police.

At about 12:18 a.m. officers said they were called to Mikoto’s, a Japanese restaurant along the 7900 block of Raeford Road, in reference to a disturbance in the parking lot.

They said the caller told them several shots had been fired at a pickup truck that was leaving the scene.

When police arrived, they determined that two men had been in a fight with other people at the restaurant.

Investigators said the men appeared to be under the influence of an ‘impairing substance’ when they left the restaurant and got into a white pickup truck in the parking lot.

The men drove the truck through the outside seating area of the restaurant and hit some of the customers, according to the police department.

Police said the people that were hit had minor injuries.

Shots were fired at the truck and it fled the scene, according to officers.

Officers said they found the truck with one of the men inside of it.

They said they found the other man at a Circle K that was close to Mikoto’s.

Both men were arrested without incident, according to the police department.

Police plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here to complete the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.