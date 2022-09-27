FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office released the names and photos of two men who they say have vital information in the targeted deadly shooting of 32-year-old Jermaine Hailey from Monday.

Deputies said Deandre Jamal Clements, 21, and Jemario Dominique Boykin, 32, are wanted “in reference to an ongoing homicide investigation.”

“Clements and Boykin may have vital information about the homicide that took the life of Jermaine Hailey on September 26, 2022,” the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in an official news release.

Deputies previously said Hailey was shot multiple times around 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Belhaven Road.

They said they found Hailey with multiple gunshot sounds and say he died at the scene and it was not a random act.

Editor’s Note: The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously released Jermaine Hailey’s name as “Haley”. This has been corrected.

Amber Trent and Joedy McCreary contributed to this article.