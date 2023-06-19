FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that two men are no longer wanted for questioning in connection to an April homicide in Fayetteville.

Glenn Richard Tedder Sr., 56, of Fayetteville, and Joshua David McQuage, 34, of Raeford, had been wanted for questioning in reference to the April 16 death of Timothy Shannon in the 3300 block of King Charles Road.

Tedder’s son, Glenn Richard Tedder II, 35, was taken into custody June 8 during a joint operation with members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Police Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

He is charged with first-degree murder in Shannon’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tedder II is also charged with three counts each of:

larceny of a motor vehicle,

habitual larceny,

possession of stolen goods, and

conspiracy.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.