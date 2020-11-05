2 men plead guilty to setting fire to Fayetteville’s Market House during protests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Fayetteville men have pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the burning of Fayetteville’s Market House in May.

The fire happened following an otherwise peaceful protest on May 30. The protest turned violent when several people broke into the Market House and set fire to it.

Pittman (USDOJ)

Andrew Garcia-Smith, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested by special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives after he was released from a hospital due to burn injuries he sustained as a result of his involvement in the arson, the Department of Justice said.

Garcia-Smith was originally charged with one count of maliciously damaging property owned or possessed by an institution receiving federal financial assistance.

Charles Anthony Pittman was also arrested in connection with the fire.

On Sept. 29, Pittman pleaded guilty to two charges of the malicious burning of a building and inciting a riot.

On Nov. 5, Garcia-Smith pleaded guilty to one charge of malicious burning of a building.

Both Pittman and Garcia-Smith face mandatory minimum sentences of 5 years in prison.

Pittman and Garcia-Smith’s sentencings are scheduled for the January 2021 and February 2021 terms of court, respectively.