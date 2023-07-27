The two suspects are wanted for robbing a Burger King in Fayetteville. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects accused of robbing a Burger King.

Fayetteville police said on Sunday at 9 p.m., officers responded to the Burger King on Bragg Boulevard regarding a business robbery. Two unknown men entered the business armed and demanded money from the safe.

Surveillance photos show one man wearing a navy blue jumpsuit and a black ski mask. The other man was wearing a large blue jacket, dark pants and a black ski mask.

Surveillance photos showing the two suspects at Burger King in Fayetteville. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.