FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a McDonald’s that also involved assaulting a child last week, police said.

Detectives from the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying two men, one dressed in a blue sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes, who assaulted a juvenile with a handgun at the McDonald’s on Raeford Road.

He was also accompanied by another man in a white T-shirt and yellowish/tan pants.

Armed robbery suspects (Fayetteville Police Department).

Both were seen using a black four-door car as they left the McDonald’s.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

No information on what was stolen was given by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective L. Lockart at (910) 651-8826 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).