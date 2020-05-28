2 more Fayetteville veteran’s nursing home residents die from COVID-19 complications, county says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County health officials reported three more deaths associated with the coronavirus outbreak. Two of the people who died were residents at the N.C. State Veterans Nursing Home, a news release said.

One patient was in their 90s and the other was in their 80s. The facility has had seven people die because of COVID-19 complications.

The third death — which brings the county’s total to 23 — was a person in their 50s.

“We are so saddened with this news and extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have lost loved ones,” said Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green.

The Cumberland County Health Department collected 81 testing samples on Tuesday and Wednesday during a mobile clinic at Manna Church on Cliffdale Road. More testing will be held on June 2 and 3.

Testing is by appointment only. A self evaluation is required and appointments can be made through the county’s portal.

