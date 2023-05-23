FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for two additional men wanted for questioning about a Fayetteville homicide from mid-April. Deputies were already searching for one man as of April 19 — and still are.

Glenn Richard Tedder, 56, was originally wanted for questioning by the sheriff’s office three days after Timothy Shannon, 33, was found shot in the 3300 block of King Charles Road on April 16, CBS 17 previously reported.

Now, the sheriff’s office says Glenn Richard Tedder II, 35, and Joshua McQuage, 34, are also wanted for questioning as of Tuesday. Deputies did not give a reason why.

The sheriff’s office also did not disclose what relation Tedder, or the other men, had to Shannon or why they think any might have information.