FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people on the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list have been arrested, according to police.

Fayetteville police released the list in early November.

Wednesday, officers announced that Jeffery Pomeroy and Monte Daquan Graham have since been arrested.

Pomeroy was wanted for:

Second-degree kidnapping

Felony conspiracy

Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Failure to appear

Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Possession of firearm by felon

Graham was wanted for:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by felon

Assault by pointing a gun

Assault on a female

Interfering with emergency communication

Failure to appear

Fayetteville police said the other eight people on the list are still wanted.

They’re reaching out to the public and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

In no particular order, Fayetteville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ was released as follows:

1) Jeffrey Pomeroy (ARRESTED)

Wanted for:

Second-degree kidnapping

Felony conspiracy

Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Failure to appear

Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Possession of firearm by felon

2) Reginald Ray Townsend Jr.

Wanted for:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony conspiracy

Second-degree kidnapping

Possession of stolen goods

3) Walker Johnson IV

Wanted for:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Possession of firearm by felon

4) Raequan Alamin Williams

Wanted for:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Larceny of a firearm

5) Monte Daquan Graham (ARRESTED)

Wanted for:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by felon

Assault by pointing a gun

Assault on a female

Interfering with emergency communication

Failure to appear

6) Jabbar Calvin McBride Jr.

Wanted for:

Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Resist/delay/obstruct

Driving while license revoked

Failure to appear

Violation of court order

7) Raeqwon Mitchell Carlisle

Wanted for:

Larceny of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by felon

Carrying concealed gun

Resist/delay/obstruct

8) Terry Leach

Wanted for:

Second-degree arson

Breaking and entering

Failure to report sex offender

Failure to appear

9) Lacey Antonie Simpkins

Wanted for:

Three counts of common law robbery

10) Candice Spencer

Wanted for:

Federal warrant

Reginald Ray Townsend Jr. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Walker Johnson IV (Fayetteville Police Department)

Raequan Alamin Williams (Fayetteville Police Department)

Jabbar Calvin McBride Jr. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Raeqwon Mitchell Carlisle (Fayetteville Police Department)

Terry Leach (Fayetteville Police Department)

Lacey Antonie Simpkins (Fayetteville Police Department)

Candice Spencer (Fayetteville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.