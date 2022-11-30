FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people on the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list have been arrested, according to police.

Fayetteville police released the list in early November.

Wednesday, officers announced that Jeffery Pomeroy and Monte Daquan Graham have since been arrested.

Pomeroy was wanted for:

  • Second-degree kidnapping
  • Felony conspiracy
  • Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle
  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Failure to appear
  • Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
  • Possession of firearm by felon

Graham was wanted for:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Possession of a firearm by felon
  • Assault by pointing a gun
  • Assault on a female
  • Interfering with emergency communication
  • Failure to appear

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Fayetteville police said the other eight people on the list are still wanted.

They’re reaching out to the public and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

In no particular order, Fayetteville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ was released as follows:

1) Jeffrey Pomeroy (ARRESTED)

Wanted for:

  • Second-degree kidnapping
  • Felony conspiracy
  • Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle
  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Failure to appear
  • Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
  • Possession of firearm by felon

2) Reginald Ray Townsend Jr.

Wanted for:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Felony conspiracy
  • Second-degree kidnapping
  • Possession of stolen goods

3) Walker Johnson IV

Wanted for:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
  • Possession of firearm by felon

4) Raequan Alamin Williams

Wanted for:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
  • Larceny of a firearm

5) Monte Daquan Graham (ARRESTED)

Wanted for:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Possession of a firearm by felon
  • Assault by pointing a gun
  • Assault on a female
  • Interfering with emergency communication
  • Failure to appear

6) Jabbar Calvin McBride Jr.

Wanted for:

  • Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
  • Resist/delay/obstruct
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Failure to appear
  • Violation of court order

7) Raeqwon Mitchell Carlisle

Wanted for:

  • Larceny of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by felon
  • Carrying concealed gun
  • Resist/delay/obstruct

8) Terry Leach

Wanted for:

  • Second-degree arson
  • Breaking and entering
  • Failure to report sex offender
  • Failure to appear

9) Lacey Antonie Simpkins

Wanted for:

  • Three counts of common law robbery

10) Candice Spencer

Wanted for:

  • Federal warrant
  • Reginald Ray Townsend Jr. (Fayetteville Police Department)
  • Walker Johnson IV (Fayetteville Police Department)
  • Raequan Alamin Williams (Fayetteville Police Department)
  • Jabbar Calvin McBride Jr. (Fayetteville Police Department)
  • Raeqwon Mitchell Carlisle (Fayetteville Police Department)
  • Terry Leach (Fayetteville Police Department)
  • Lacey Antonie Simpkins (Fayetteville Police Department)
  • Candice Spencer (Fayetteville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.