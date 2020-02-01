2 people displaced after Fayetteville apartment fire

Two people displaced overnight after Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been displaced after a Saturday morning apartment fire in Fayetteville.

Around 3:45 a.m. the Fayetteville Fire department received a call at 114 Woodrow Street off of Morganton Rd.

Fire officials say arriving units found fire showing from the apartment duplex.

Firefighters were able to extinguished the fire quckly.

Fire damage was contained to one unit, with smoke damage to the adjacent apartment.

All occupants made it out safely.

The other building in the complex were not damaged.