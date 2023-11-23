FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were displaced by a Thanksgiving Day house fire in Fayetteville, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 315 Kinlaw Road in the Kinwood Estates neighborhood, which is off Ramsey Street/U.S. 401 south of Interstate 295, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

“The first arriving unit reported heavy fire from the front of the structure,” the news release said.

Additional fire units were then sent to the scene.

“An aggressive fire attack was conducted bringing the fire under control,” according to the news release, which was sent just before 5 p.m.

The fire caused $20,000 in damages to the home and displaced the residents, fire officials said.

It’s not clear if the fire was out by 5 p.m. No cause of the fire was released.

No one was injured in the blaze.