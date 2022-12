FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—Two people were injured in an overnight house fire in Fayetteville, according to firefighters.

The fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1900 block of Fields Road.

Firefighters said that when they got there, the two-story house had heavy flames coming from it.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital; officials did not have an update on their condition.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.