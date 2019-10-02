2 men run down in Fayetteville parking lot following fight, 1 killed, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead and another is injured after Fayetteville police say they were run down by a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot following a fight overnight.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Quick Stop Discount Tobacco along the 500-block of Grove Street at midnight Wednesday in reference to two men who were struck by a vehicle.

Once on scene, officers found the victims. One man was unresponsive and “Officers began immediate life-saving measures on the unresponsive victim and summoned medical personnel to the scene,” police said in a release. “Despite life-saving measures, one victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The other victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The preliminary investigation shows that the victims were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the business after a possible fight.

Police have not released the identities of the two victims at this time. Police say there’s only one suspect at this time and they’re not sure of the relationship, if any, between the suspect and victims.

Police said they’re downloading surveillance footage right now and don’t yet have a description of the vehicle or person/(s) involved.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

