2 separate home invasions in Cumberland County leave 2 suspects dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating two deadly home invasions that took place in less than 24 hours.

In both incidents, the homeowner shot and killed intruders. Investigators said the cases are not connected.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was first called to Snow Hill Road Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. for a robbery. Deputies said two masked men broke into a home.

The 46-year-old homeowner and his 10-year-old son were inside.

“During the struggle with the two suspects he was shot in the leg and in the wrestling and the fighting the house the two suspects ran out,” said Lt. Sean Swain of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Swain said the homeowner managed to get one of his guns and fired at the suspects.

One of the intruders, Henry Miller, 23, was killed. The second suspect, Eric Sims, 27, fled and was later arrested, officials said.

The homeowner is out of the hospital.

“We never advocate to fight against someone who’s holding a gun on you but in this case, it worked out well for he and his son,” Swain said.

Then Thursday just before 7 p.m. on Lands End Road there was another home invasion.

Police said two men — one of them armed with a gun — forced their way in the house.

The homeowner managed to grab his gun. They exchanged gunfire.

The homeowner’s fiancé was shot in the leg. One of the suspects, Jensen Rojas-Marrero, 20, was killed.

“He did what he had to do. I’m sorry but he did,” the fiancé’s father said.

The family member didn’t want to give his name out of concern for their safety. That second suspect hasn’t been arrested.

“It’s scary because you don’t expect it to happen and you don’t know how you’re going to react in a situation like that,” he said.

His daughter has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities said they continue to investigate both incidents. The homeowners have not been charged.

