FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot at a convenience store near downtown Fayetteville Monday night, police said.

The incident happened at a store near the intersection of Cumberland and Hillsboro streets, according to Fayetteville police.

An SUV with three doors open was behind police crime scene tape in the store’s parking lot late Monday night. Several evidence markers were also visible in the parking lot.

The area is about three blocks from Fayetteville State University.

The two people who were shot were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The scene after two people were shot Monday night in Fayetteville. CBS 17 photo

Police did not release information about the condition of the two people who were shot.

No other information was available.