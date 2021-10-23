2 shot dead after Fayetteville home invasion, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead following a home invasion in Fayetteville on Saturday evening, according to a press release from Fayetteville Police Department.

Officers responded to a call regarding a home invasion at a residence in the 6400 block of Brookstone Lane shortly after 5 p.m.

While officers were on their way to the call, they were notified that two people has been shot inside the residence by a male caller who said he shot two people that had broken into his residence, the press release read.

Officers confirmed when they arrived two were dead on the scene. The names of the victims have not been released.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).