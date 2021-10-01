2 shot following Fayetteville high school football game

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said that two people were shot near an earlier high school football game Friday night.

The incident was reported near Seventy-First High School, which is at 6764 Raeford Rd., according to police.

The two people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Fayetteville police Sgt. Jeremy Glass said.

The shooting happened after the football game, according to Glass.

Seventy-First was playing Cape Fear.

No other information was released by police.