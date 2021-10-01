2 shot following Fayetteville high school football game

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fayetteville police generic_1545021692272.JPG.jpg

CBS 17 file photo

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said that two people were shot near an earlier high school football game Friday night.

The incident was reported near Seventy-First High School, which is at 6764 Raeford Rd., according to police.

The two people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Fayetteville police Sgt. Jeremy Glass said.

The shooting happened after the football game, according to Glass.

Seventy-First was playing Cape Fear.

No other information was released by police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar