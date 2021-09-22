2 shot to death in Cumberland County home invasion, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead following a home invasion and shooting in Cumberland County near Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, according to Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright.

The scene on Charlie Drive where two people were shot to death during a home invasion (Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies responded to a call regarding a home invasion and shooting at a residence in the 1100-block of Charlie Drive shortly after 5 a.m.

Once at the scene, deputies located two people who had been shot to death.

The sheriff’s office homicide unit is currently investigating the shooting. Authorities did not say if anyone else was injured in the shooting and there is currently no suspect information.

Wright said that more information will be released “at the appropriate time.”