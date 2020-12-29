2 sought after man shot outside Fayetteville store on Christmas Eve, police say

Photos released from Fayetteville police of suspects in the Christmas Eve shooting.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot just outside a store in Fayetteville late Christmas Eve, police say.

The incident began just before 11 p.m. at the Tobacco Food Mart along the 500 block of McArthur Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, left the store when one suspect started a confrontation with him, police said.

Moments later, the suspect began firing gunshots at the victim, police said.

Another suspect, who was already at the scene, gave the first suspect another firearm — a rifle — after the shooting started, according to the news release.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Gousby at (910) 322-1084 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).