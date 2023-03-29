FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are looking for two people believed to be involved in a shooting at a hotel.

Police said Wednesday that two men are believed to be connected to a March 23 shooting where a woman and a teenage boy were shot, and shared surveillance photos of them.

Officers say they responded to the Travel Lodge on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road shortly after 10 p.m. that night in reference to a shooting.

After arriving, they found a woman who had been shot, as well as a 13-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet, they said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment, and police say the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said their preliminary investigation found that the father of the juvenile tried to “pursue the suspects” and was then involved in a single-car crash.

Officers said the suspects and victim appeared to know each other.

Investigators said the two men were seen leaving in a gray or silver sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. O’Hara at (910) 303-4220 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). 

Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.