2 stores evacuated after gas leak near Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two stores were evacuated near Cross Creek Mall after a natural gas leak outside in Fayetteville Tuesday evening, fire officials say.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. at a shopping center at 5075 Morganton Road, which is just across from Cross Creek Mall, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

The odor of natural gas triggered firefighters to respond to the area.

A natural gas leak was confirmed at an outside meter.

T.J. Maxx and Staples were evacuated “as a precaution,” the news release said.

The gas leak was stopped and the two stories reopened.

No other information was released.