2 stores evacuated after gas leak near Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fayetteville fire_132342

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two stores were evacuated near Cross Creek Mall after a natural gas leak outside in Fayetteville Tuesday evening, fire officials say.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. at a shopping center at 5075 Morganton Road, which is just across from Cross Creek Mall, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

The odor of natural gas triggered firefighters to respond to the area.

A natural gas leak was confirmed at an outside meter.

T.J. Maxx and Staples were evacuated “as a precaution,” the news release said.

The gas leak was stopped and the two stories reopened.

No other information was released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar