FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are seeking the public’s help to identify two people who robbed a Waffle House early Friday morning.

At about 12:46 a.m., officers sad they were called to the Waffle House on the 2100 block of Cedar Creek Road in reference to a business robbery and a personal robbery.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

When they arrived, witnesses told them that two people came in and pointed a gun at the cashier and another employee.

One suspect demanded the cashier to open the register and give them money, according to witnesses.

They said the cashier complied and the suspect took money from the register.

The second suspect demanded money from the other employee, who also complied, according to police.

Officers said the suspects then left on foot.

There were no other employees or customers in the building at the time of the robbery, according to the police department.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

(Fayetteville Police Department)

(Fayetteville Police Department)

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Detectives are asking anyone with information about these individuals to contact Detective J. Frashure at (910) 303-8967 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app