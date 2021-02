FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night in Cumberland County, Sheriff Ennis Wright said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. along the 100 block of Airport Road, which is south of Fayetteville. The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Wright said.

“Individuals involved in this incident are known to one another,” Wright said.

No further information was released.