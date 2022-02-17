2 taken to hospital after fire that destroyed mobile home in Fayetteville

Cumberland County News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were taken to the hospital and three were displaced by a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Fayetteville on Thursday, the fire department said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene along the 400 block of Andy Street just after 6:45 p.m. They found a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire consuming about three-quarters of it, a news release said.

Three occupants were found outside when fire crews arrived. Two of them were evaluated on scene, then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

The fire was brought under control in about 11 minutes. Firefighters remained on scene after to put out smoldering areas. They were also investigating the cause of the blaze, the release said.

