The SUV involved in the possible road rage shooting Sunday near Hope Mills. Photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a possible road-rage shooting that injured two people and led to a crash Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Parkton Road, just south of Hope Mills, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies discovered the drivers of two vehicles were involved in a “possible road rage” in which shots were fired into the vehicle.

The vehicle that was fired into crashed and two victims of the shooting were taken to Cape Fear

Valley Medical Center for their injuries, the news release said.

The suspect’s gray SUV was caught on surveillance video as it sped toward Woodington Road, deputies said.

“The front passenger was described as a male wearing a bright orange long-sleeved sweater with his arm protruding out the window,” the news release said.

Deputies said anyone with information about the incident should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Investigative Unit Detective D. Bennett at (910) 677-5506 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).